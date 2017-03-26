Melania Trump Greets Viral Stars in $1,200 Louboutin Skyscraper Party Pumps at Mar-a-Lago

Viral stars Diamond and Silk flank first lady Melania Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott at a GOP cocktail party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Courtesy of Diamond and Silk.

Melania Trump made yet another jaunt to Mar-a-Lago on Friday — the exclusive Palm Beach, Fla., private club owned by President Donald Trump.

Though President Trump enjoys many “working weekends” at the luxury digs, the first lady went solo and made a stylish appearance, where she greeted viral stars Diamond and Silk, and Florida Governor Rick Scott at a Republican fundraiser cocktail party.

Melania stepped out in a sleek off-the-shoulder black dress teamed with Christian Louboutin heels, her go-to brand, but opted for a striking design.

The So Kate black watersnake chine style is available for $1,195 on the luxury label’s website. The pumps feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate watersnake chine pumps; $1,195; Christianlouboutin.com. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s So Kate style throughout his election bid.

Melania’s cameo supported the Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, held at Mar-a-Lago. Party decorations included Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats superimposed on Abraham Lincoln’s face.

According to The Palm Beach Post, 700 people each paid $300 for a seat at the soiree. The Palm Beach County GOP expected to raise around $300,000 for the event, though the cost to rent Trump’s ballroom was nearly $150,000.

No doubt guests found Melania’s style statement absolutely priceless.

Indeed, she looked elegant when she greeted Florida Governor Rick Scott, and viral stars “Diamond and Silk,” sisters Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, who are outspoken supporters of Trump.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump shared on Sunday a photo of a family trip to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. The shoe designer had on her namesake jewelry line’s star-shaped earrings. On Saturday she enjoyed a party alongside her father, President Trump, at their Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., where she also had on Brand Ivanka diamond-studded earrings.