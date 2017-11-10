Melania Trump Swaps Much-Loved Stilettos for Beige Flats on Visit to the Great Wall of China

U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks along the Mutianyu Great Wall section in Beijing. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump has made controversial shoe choices during political appearances, but she donned simple beige flats as she toured the Great Wall of China.

On Nov. 10, during the last leg of her state visit to Asia, Trump scaled a section of the Great Wall in a long cream skirt, black polo sweater, stylish black overcoat and pointed-toe plain beige flats. In September, the first lady was heavily criticized for wearing a pair of sky-high Manolo Blahnik stilettos on a trip to help hurricane victims in Texas.

Melania Trump accompanied President Donald Trump on state visits to China, South Korea and Japan.

This time, Melania visited the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall with guides from China’s state tourism department on the last day of a trip to Asia in which she accompanied President Donald Trump to Japan, South Korea and China. When her husband flew on to an Asian summit in Vietnam, Melania stayed behind to see the country’s sights (including a visit to see pandas at a Beijing zoo) before heading home through Alaska.

Melania Trump is photographed on her visit to China's Great Wall.

Throughout the Asia trip, Melania opted for simple, elegant looks — often pairing long skirts with custom designer coats in dark colors. According to officials who accompanied Melania on her visit and then spoke about it to local press, the first lady spent approximately 30 minutes walking along the Great Wall and said she found her time there “beautiful.”