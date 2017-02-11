Melania Trump’s Glam Japanese Garden Tour Look Featured Very Sensible Louboutin Flats

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a ribbed maxi dress and nude Christian Louboutin "Solasofia" flats during a tour of Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens with Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump made a wise fashion choice for her first major public appearance as first lady without President Donald Trump.

The former model opted for sensible flats by Christian Louboutin — one of her go-to brands — alongside Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, today as she took part in a tour of Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla.

Melania Trump (right) wears a ribbed maxi dress and nude Christian Louboutin “Solasofia” flats during a tour of Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens with Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REX Shutterstock.

She complemented the luxury brand’s Solasofia ballerina-inspired shoes with a ribbed low-cut white maxi dress by Calvin Klein, CNN reported, teamed with a matching cardigan draped over her shoulders.

The versatile shoes retail for $595 online.

Detail of Melania Trump’s nude Christian Louboutin “Solasofia” flats; $595; Nordstrom.com. REX Shutterstock.

Though she has stepped out many times in towering stilettos, the very walkable flat style likely served her well as she expressed her enthusiasm for Mother Nature on the outing with the prime minister’s wife.

In a statement to CNN, Melania expressed her passion for landscaping.

Thank you @morikamimuseum for the inspirational presentation of your sacred gardens & life & culture in Japan. pic.twitter.com/JxfwaPjX06 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017

“Both our countries histories and cultures are steeped in the nurture and nature of gardening,” she said.

“Having knowledge of different cultures and customs is a wonderful way to learn and to explore. Gardening teaches us the fundamentals in care and the evolution of living things, all while inspiring us to nurture our minds and to relax and strengthen our bodies.”

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady, added that Melania is keen to show that she’s got green thumbs and will be “committed to the preservation and continuation of the White House Gardens, specifically the first lady’s Kitchen Garden and the Rose Garden.”