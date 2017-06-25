See Melania Trump’s Blush Pink Silk Dress Billowing at U.S. Sec of Treasury’s Wedding

View Slideshow First lady Melania Trump wears a billowing pale pink dress with nude pumps with President Donald Trump for U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton's wedding on June 24. REX Shutterstock

Pretty in pink, Melania Trump cut an ethereal figure on Saturday while making her way to U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton’s wedding in Washington, D.C.

For the occasion, the first lady opted to make a romantic fashion statement in a blush gown teamed with nude pumps.

The floor-length dress incorporated a silk chiffon pleated overlay around the bodice — cropped around the front and longer the back, where the delicate material billowed as she walked. Though the skirt hem covered her footwear, some photos of her arrival showed that she had on a pair of nude pumps with around a 4.5-inch heel.

It would be no surprise if the shoes were one of Melania’s go-to footwear brands — Christian Louboutin’s So Kate stilettos or Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Melania accompanied President Donald Trump at the ceremony and posed for pictures alongside the bride and groom, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka was also among the guests. The lifestyle brand entrepreneur, who attended with her husband, Jared Kushner, wore a floor-length pink gown that had a halter-top neckline, and she completed the look with black sandals.

Linton, the bride, looked elegant in a white gown that featured lace detail, sheer panels and a plunging neckline.

Though Linton’s footwear wasn’t visible under the voluminous skirt, she is a red carpet fixture who has made sleek appearances in Christian Louboutin platform pumps several times before.

