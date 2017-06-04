Megyn Kelly Soars in Velvet Cocktail Dress & 4.5-Inch Heels for Putin Interview

Megyn Kelly wears an off-the-shoulder velvet dress with black platform sandals during interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. AP Images

Behind the anchor’s chair, nobody really knows what’s on Megyn Kelly’s feet, but the new NBC journalist will likely be donning sky-high stiletto heels on her new program “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly,” airing Sundays on the network at 7 p.m. ET.

The 46-year-old former Fox News personality, who is no stranger to stepping on in sizzling high heels, makes her debut tonight in a major interview with Vladimir Putin — and she did it in sleek style for a sit-down chat and panel.

Megyn Kelly wears a green off-the-shoulder velvet dress with black platform sandals and interviews India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, center. AP Images

In a pre-recorded segment, Kelly chatted alongside Putin and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi in St. Petersburg wearing an off-the-shoulder velvet mini dress with a slit up the front by Yigal Azrouel, which retails for $990, and a pair of black peep-toe platform sandals. The shoes feature around a 4.5-inch heel and an ankle strap.

L-R: Megyn Kelly wears silver sandals during interview with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. REX Shutterstock

“At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi,” Kelly tweeted.

Kelly transformed into a more demure ensemble when she moderated a panel in Russia featuring the two leaders at the International Economic Forum. For the occasion, she had on white flared trousers and a black and white top teamed with silver sandals. The shoes feature a metallic leather upper, a thick toe band and a 4-inch heel.