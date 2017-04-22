Emily Ratajkowski Sizzled in Head-to-Toe Red & More Celebs at Marie Claire’s ‘Fresh Faces’ Party

View Slideshow L-R: Emily Ratajkowski, Mandy Moore and Janelle Monae at the Marie Claire "Fresh Faces" party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Celebrities arrived in some striking style statements for Marie Claire’s “Fresh Faces” party on Friday in Los Angeles.

Among them, Emily Ratajkowski pulled off head-to-toe red like a bombshell. The model-actress sizzled in a slinky two-piece set by Isabel Marant, featuring a “Daren” metallic leather top ($2,145) with a matching “Doll” metallic leather mini skirt ($1,900). She brought the vibrant hue down to her feet, too, where she stepped out in her go-to shoe style, Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wears an Isabel Marant outfit with Stuart Weitzman sandals on the red carpet at Marie Claire’s “Fresh Faces” event in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

The shoes feature a thin strap around the toe, an adjustable ankle strap, a keyhole cutout at the counter and a 4-inch heel. Ratajkowski has been seen in the nude style many times before; the shoes retail for $398 on Nordstrom.com

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore also made a shimmering arrival, donning a purple sequin dress and a pair of Stella Luna’s spring ’17 “Indispensable Classic” silver pumps. A similar style of the shoe in black is available for around $315 on the brand’s website.

Mandy Moore wears silver Stella Luna pumps on the red carpet at Marie Claire’s “Fresh Faces” event in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Janelle Monae is never one to blend in with the crowd — and she maintained her reputation with an edgy-chic ensemble that included tiny bird clips that she used as hair accessories.

The singer-actress had on an Off-White dress that incorporated several patterns, mixed materials and a single shoulder strap. She teamed the number with fishnets and lace-up black booties.

Janelle Monae wears a dress by Off-White with lace-up booties on the red carpet at Marie Claire’s “Fresh Faces” event in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Monae, Ratajkowski, Alexandra Daddario, Aja Naomi King and Zoey Deutch were featured on covers for the magazine’s “Fresh Faces” issue, which highlights up-and-coming actresses.

