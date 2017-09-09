Margot Robbie Goes for Prairie-Inspired Look at ‘I, Tonya’ Debut

Margot Robbie wears a pale blue, floral Erdem dress at the Toronto Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Margot Robbie wore a pale blue, full-length Erdem dress for a prairie-inspired look at the premiere of her new film, “I, Tonya,” yesterday during the Toronto International Film Festival.

The dress, which covered Robbie’s Jimmy Choo heels, was embroidered with a floral design, featuring a high collar and sheer sleeves for a buttoned-up look. Robbie accessorized minimally, opting for just a small pair of Tiffany & Co earrings, and wore her shoulder-length blonde hair straight.

Margot Robbie wears a floor-length, long-sleeved, floral dress by Erdem at the Toronto Film Festival screening of “I, Tonya.” REX Shutterstock

Since the debut of “I, Tonya” yesterday, Robbie has already earned high praise for her role as the main character, figure skater Tonya Harding, who was banned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association for life after hiring an assailant to break the leg of rival Nancy Kerrigan.

While the Academy Awards are still months away — and the film has not been widely released yet — Oscar buzz is beginning to swirl around Robbie.

Besides Robbie, one other “I, Tonya” cast member is also already in consideration for an Oscar: “West Wing” alum Allison Janney, who plays Harding’s mother.

Allison Janney wears an orange sheath dress with sparkly pointy-toed heels at the “I, Tonya” premiere. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez Both Love These Sandals

7 Times Celebs Wore Louboutins at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival

Lady Gaga Goes Edgy in Garbage Bag-Inspired Pants at Toronto Film Festival