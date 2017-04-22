How Kenneth Cole, Kerry Washington, Bill Nye and More Celebs Supported March for Science Rallies

Bill Nye appears at the March for Science rally in Washington, D.C. REX Shutterstock.

Scientists, advocates and celebrity supporters marched across the country today to demonstrate against forthcoming legislative policies that some critics believe are not eco-friendly.

The March for Science movement attracted a large turnout in Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., London and other cities, as well as on social media, in a show of solidarity against proposed budget cuts for the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

Kenneth Cole has used his label for a variety of causes over the years, including raising awareness about HIV/AIDS. Today, the shoe designer took to Twitter to express his support for the march, which coincides with Earth Day, and other concerns.

“March of Science: Evidence-based health care & public policy will lead to end-of-AIDS, & safer planet. #EarthDay @amfAR @UNAIDS #motherEarth,” he wrote. Cole also shared an image of his namesake brand’s billboard, along with the caption: “Is it me or is it warm in here? #Earthday #climatechange #globalwarming #marchforscience.”

Sitting in the shade of science supporters. Feels great. #MarchForScienceLA pic.twitter.com/xaknuZ2y0B — Deborah Netburn (@DeborahNetburn) April 22, 2017

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actress Rachel Bloom took part in the March for Science in Silicon Valley, a rally held in San Jose, Calif., with “The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik. “Getting ready to MC the Silicon Valley Science March,” Bloom shared on Instagram. “Any cool chant ideas I can impart to the crowd???”

Though her footwear was cropped out of the image, Bloom did show off her outfit, which included a long-sleeve black shirt by TV personality and CEO of The Planetary Society, Bill Nye. The top, emblazoned with “Science Is Universal,” costs $27 and benefits The Planetary Society, a nonprofit organization that promotes space exploration.

Today, we're at the #MarchForScience promoting the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering. pic.twitter.com/VJJKSMahD3 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 22, 2017

“Today, we’re at the #MarchForScience promoting the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering,” Nye tweeted at the Washington, D.C. rally.

In London, “Doctor Who” actor Peter Capaldi posed for photos with scientists wearing black dress shoes.

“Doctor Who” actor Peter Capaldi participates in the March for Science rally in London wearing black dress shoes. REX Shutterstock.

An advocate wears pink sneakers at the March for Science rally in London. REX Shutterstock.

Many demonstrators wisely opted for comfortable slip-ons and sneakers for the rallies.

While some showed off their personalities with bright colors on their footwear, others looked to novelty hats, leggings and a variety of accessories, including two demonstrators in L.A. who stepped out in tights designed with the faces of scientists Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nye.

Striking tights seen at the March for Science rally in Washington, D.C. REX Shutterstock.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin marched in the L.A. rally.

Leading the chorus on social media, “Scandal” star Kerry Washington tweeted: “Sending love and gratitude to everyone at the #MarchForScience today!!!!! Thank you for standing up for TRUTH.”