Lady Gaga’s Dramatic ‘Joanne’ Tour Looks Include Crystals, Leather & Custom Giuseppe Zanotti Heels

The singer kicked off her 'Joanne' tour in Giuseppe Zanottis. Splash News

Lady Gaga makes major style statements wherever she goes, and the songstress is taking things up a notch for her new “Joanne” tour, which kicked off this week in Vancouver, Canada. Her glitzy outfits include Swarovski-adorned costumes, a Norma Kamali red sleeping bag-coat, an Alexander Wang ensemble and custom shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.

The star on stage. Splash News

Gaga wears two different Zanotti boots onstage: a custom black, velvet bootie with block heel and a custom white, leather bootie with crystal band and block heel.

A closeup of the Zanotti black bootie. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

White booties are everywhere right now, but Zanotti made a particularly eye-catching version for the songstress. She paired them with a glistening, long-sleeved bodysuit, which she wore both alone and with a structured jacket and a feathered mask.

The singer in her ‘Joanne’ tour shoes. Splash News

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated tour will continue throughout Canada, the United States and Europe. Earlier this year, she made a splash at the Super Bowl. The “Joanne World Tour” will be Gaga’s first full tour since “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014-2015.