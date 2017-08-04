Lady Gaga’s Dramatic ‘Joanne’ Tour Looks Include Crystals, Leather & Custom Giuseppe Zanotti Heels

By / August 4, 2017
The singer kicked off her 'Joanne' tour in Giuseppe Zanottis.
Lady Gaga makes major style statements wherever she goes, and the songstress is taking things up a notch for her new “Joanne” tour, which kicked off this week in Vancouver, Canada. Her glitzy outfits include Swarovski-adorned costumes, a Norma Kamali red sleeping bag-coat, an Alexander Wang ensemble and custom shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Gaga wears two different Zanotti boots onstage: a custom black, velvet bootie with block heel and a custom white, leather bootie with crystal band and block heel.

White booties are everywhere right now, but Zanotti made a particularly eye-catching version for the songstress. She paired them with a glistening, long-sleeved bodysuit, which she wore both alone and with a structured jacket and a feathered mask.

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated tour will continue throughout Canada, the United States and Europe. Earlier this year, she made a splash at the Super Bowl. The “Joanne World Tour” will be Gaga’s first full tour since “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014-2015.