Lady Gaga Went Hiking in 4-Inch Louboutin Heels & Very Untraditional Workout Clothes With Her Boyfriend

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino. REX Shutterstock

No ordinary athleisure look will do for a casual hike when you’re Lady Gaga.

Eschewing sweats and sneakers, the pop star hit the trail in Montauk, N.Y., on Thursday in high-end wares from head to toe — sky-high heels and all.

Mother Monster embraced Mother Nature in nude Christian Louboutin pumps teamed with a black Rachel Comey ruffled crop top and matching skirt.

The nude patent leather pumps resemble Louboutin’s Pigalle style, which feature a pointed-toe profile on a 4-inch heel; they’re available for $675 on Barneys.com.

Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle pumps; $675; Barneys.com Courtesy of Barneys

Slick Ray Ban shades completed the look.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Christian Carino, took a pragmatic approach to his ensemble. The agent had on all-black, including a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Lady Gaga split from former fiancé Taylor Kinney last year.

Still, when it comes to celebs who work up a sweat in eye-catching footwear, it’s hard to top Mariah Carey. Last year the diva ascended the stairs of the Empire State Building while clad in 5-inch Alaia booties, and in 2002 on MTV “Cribs” she famously demonstrated how she uses her gym’s StairMaster — clad in 4-inch heels.

