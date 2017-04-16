Lady Gaga Stomped Out at Coachella in Edgy Lace-Up Boots

View Slideshow Lady Gaga wears lace-up boots on day two at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. AP Images.

Lady Gaga closed Coachella day two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in edgy boots.

The pop star was the big headliner among the Saturday shows in Indio, Calif., where she played her hits and unveiled a new track.

For the occasion, she stepped out in several edgy boot styles teamed with a mix of costumes and pieces from her own merchandise.

The most striking of night was a pair of multi-color over-the-knee boots that she donned during the middle of the show. She teamed it with a sleeveless mini dress and tights.

Happy Easter! 🌺 Watching Lady GaGa's performance at Coachella 🤘🏻❤️ #coachella #ladygaga #vevo A post shared by Sara (@pervjnca) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Gaga announced that it was her first time at Coachella, along with her crew members of nearly 10 years. She used the milestone event to debut her single “The Cure.”

For her closing numbers, the Grammy winner hit the stage in black lace-up over-the-knee boots.

SHE DID A BRAND NEW SONG AND I DIED #ladygaga #coachella A post shared by Deanna Jones (@blackhanukkah) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

A live stream replay of her performance, along with other acts at Coachella, is available on YouTube.

