Kylie Jenner Debuts Dramatic Blond Haircut With ‘Space Cowgirl’ Makeover After New Puma Campaign

By / April 8, 2017
Kylie Jenner blonde haircut instagram
Kylie Jenner debuts blond bob haircut on Instagram.
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner has blond bombshell style. The reality star debuted a striking new ‘do on Instagram today after a dramatic trim  — showing short hair that falls just above the shoulders in an icy platinum color.

“My inner space cowgirl came alive last night,” she captioned a video of her look on Instagram, where she’s seen dancing in a silver halter top teamed with matching trousers and a cowboy hat. The Kylie’s Lip Kit mogul spent Friday night at a soiree in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club, for the Simi and Haze Galactic Rodeo.

kowgirl

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Happy Birthday @simihaze 🔫🔫

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Though she didn’t include any photos that highlighted her head-to-toe style, the makeover arrives shortly after she unveiled another new look — that of an athlete.

On Monday the Puma ambassador debuted the campaign for its new Fierce Strap Flocking sneaker, of which she’s seen putting her flexibility to the test.

Mad air. Don’t care. @kyliejenner sports the new Fierce Strap Flocking. #ForeverFierce

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on

PPuma Fierce Strap Flocking sneakersPuma Fierce Strap Flocking; $110; Puma.com. Courtesy of Puma.

The lightweight, laceless kicks incorporate neoprene with a demi-cut strap around the ankle. Available in Peacoat, Quarry, and Sparkling Cosmo styles, the shoes retail for $110 on Puma.com.

Later, on Thursday, she shared with her Snapchat followers more of her favorite footwear. She posed for a photo wearing cozy Givenchy slides teamed with a pair of Good American jeans.

kylie jenner fur sandals mink givenchyKylie Jenner wears Givenchy mink fur slides. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner.
givenchy fur mink slides Givenchy’s mink fur slides; $595; Barneys.com. Courtesy of Barneys.

The luxury label’s sandals feature black mink fur on a rubber sole, and a logo embossed on the side. The footwear retail for $595 on Barneys.com.

always bring your own tacos 🌮

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


