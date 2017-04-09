Kylie Jenner Crashes High School Prom in ‘Scarface’ Dress, Yeezy Heels — And the Reaction Is Priceless

Kylie Jenner, with friend Jordyn Woods, makes her way to attend Rio Americano High School’s prom in a Cushnie et Ochs dress with a pair of Yeezy perspex sandals. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner made prom night one to never forget for her date Albert Ochoa, who was the envy among his fellow students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday.

And the 19-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star arrived in bombshell style — corsage and all.

proud to say that's my brother 😇 pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Jenner took a flight from Los Angeles with her friend Jordyn Woods, and shared her look for the student’s milestone moment: a one-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs dress with a pair of Yeezy perspex sandals.

The footwear by her sister’s husband Kanye West features a clear, transparent straps across the ankle and toe, and a chunky block heel — a smart choice for dancing the night away.

This is Kylie jenners date pic.twitter.com/DRNSrwgCc7 — Ethan Dang (@ethandang_) April 9, 2017

The E! star’s sizzling stretch-satin “Denise” gown from Cushnie et Ochs’ spring 2017 collection is “inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s wardrobe in 1983 film ‘Scarface,'” according to Net-a-porter.com, where it’s currently available for $1,995.

Imagine rejecting a prom date & the guy that asked you takes Kylie… s/o to @albertochoa05 with that come back ✊️ pic.twitter.com/j3nGooKImp — humberto 🦅 (@hummbrt) April 9, 2017

Students at the school were stunned and reacted en masse with photos and videos shared on social media. According to some students on Twitter, the teen’s original prom date backed out, so Jenner stepped in to help him celebrate.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Puma ambassador is seen wrapping her corsage-clad hands around him as cameras filmed the encounter.

