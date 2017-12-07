Kristen Stewart Flashes Abs in Edgy-Glam Look, Lily-Rose Depp Smolders in See-Through Lace at Chanel Show

View Slideshow Kristen Stewart (L) and Lily-Rose Depp at Chanel's runway show in Hamburg, Germany. Rex Shutterstock

Two of Chanel’s biggest ambassadors, Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp, just stepped out in support of Karl Lagerfeld’s latest range at the Métiers d’Art runway show in Hamburg, Germany.

The “Twilight” actress seemed to lead the pack in an edgy-yet-glamorous look consisting of a white tank teamed with embroidered trousers and a black satin blazer.

The 27-year-old starlet — who was spotted posing for pictures backstage with Johnny Depp’s daughter and fellow Chanel muse — pulled the outfit together with multiple necklaces, slicked-back hair and black slingback heels.

Kirsten Stewart rocking an edgy looking featuring peep-toe heels and a satin blazer at the Chanel show. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old model-actress strutted in the front row in an avant garde ensemble featuring a lacy, see-through dress over matching pants paired with feather-embellished sandals.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a lacy semi-sheer ensemble with black feather-embellished sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, A-list actress Tilda Swinton made waves posing in a structured white blazer with wide-leg trousers and white round-toe heels.

Tilda Swinton wearing a crisp white blazer and matching trousers at the Chanel show in Germany on Dec. 6. Rex Shutterstock

See the styles that hit the runway at the Chanel show in Hamburg.

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Wears Edgy Crop Top With Checkered Pantsuit to Honor Julianne Moore

Lily-Rose Depp Wears Chanel Sneakers, Plus More Celebs Out and About In Cannes

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Are Matching in Vans