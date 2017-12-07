Kristen Stewart Flashes Abs in Edgy-Glam Look, Lily-Rose Depp Smolders in See-Through Lace at Chanel Show

Two of Chanel’s biggest ambassadors, Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp, just stepped out in support of Karl Lagerfeld’s latest range at the Métiers d’Art runway show in Hamburg, Germany.
The “Twilight” actress seemed to lead the pack in an edgy-yet-glamorous look consisting of a white tank teamed with embroidered trousers and a black satin blazer.
The 27-year-old starlet — who was spotted posing for pictures backstage with Johnny Depp’s daughter and fellow Chanel muse — pulled the outfit together with multiple necklaces, slicked-back hair and black slingback heels.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old model-actress strutted in the front row in an avant garde ensemble featuring a lacy, see-through dress over matching pants paired with feather-embellished sandals.
Elsewhere, A-list actress Tilda Swinton made waves posing in a structured white blazer with wide-leg trousers and white round-toe heels.
See the styles that hit the runway at the Chanel show in Hamburg.
