Shop Kristen Stewart’s Shoe Closet: Vans, Adidas and Louboutins

Kristen Stewart or “K-Stew” to her fans, turns 27 years old today, and what better way to celebrate one of our favorite sartorial trendsetter’s birthday than taking a look back at her killer shoe style.
From her standout sneaker game to her red-carpet outfit choices, one thing is for sure; she always looks cool. So, if you’re envious of the Chanel brand ambassador’s shoe style, shop some of her favorite styles ahead.
Arriving at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote her film, the freshly-buzzed actress wore black-on-black Vans Old Skool sneakers with jeans and a bomber jacket.
Vans Old Skool™ Core Classics, $55; vans.com
In Cannes, France, Kristen went for another pair of kicks, trading in her heels from earlier in the day for Adidas Superstar sneakers paired with a Chanel mini dress.
Adidas Superstar Sneaker, $79.99; journeys.com
For the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival “Personal Shopper” premiere, the actress donned Christian Louboutin Uptown Ankle Strap Pointy Toe Pumps.
Christian Louboutin Uptown Ankle Strap Pointy Toe Pump, $845; nordstrom.com
While out with her former girlfriend, Kristen sported Vans Authentic Checkerboard sneakers with jeans and a white midriff-baring T-shirt.
Vans Checkerboard Authentic sneaker, $47; vans.com