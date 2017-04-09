Shop Kristen Stewart’s Shoe Closet: Vans, Adidas and Louboutins

View Slideshow Kristen Stewart at the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Kristen Stewart or “K-Stew” to her fans, turns 27 years old today, and what better way to celebrate one of our favorite sartorial trendsetter’s birthday than taking a look back at her killer shoe style.

From her standout sneaker game to her red-carpet outfit choices, one thing is for sure; she always looks cool. So, if you’re envious of the Chanel brand ambassador’s shoe style, shop some of her favorite styles ahead.

Arriving at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote her film, the freshly-buzzed actress wore black-on-black Vans Old Skool sneakers with jeans and a bomber jacket.

Kristen wearing Vans Old Skool Core Classics. REX Shutterstock/brand

In Cannes, France, Kristen went for another pair of kicks, trading in her heels from earlier in the day for Adidas Superstar sneakers paired with a Chanel mini dress.

Kristen Stewart in Cannes. REX Shutterstock/Journeys

For the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival “Personal Shopper” premiere, the actress donned Christian Louboutin Uptown Ankle Strap Pointy Toe Pumps.

Kristen Stewart wearing Christian Louboutin Uptown Ankle Strap Pointy Toe Pumps. REX Shutterstock/Nordstrom

While out with her former girlfriend, Kristen sported Vans Authentic Checkerboard sneakers with jeans and a white midriff-baring T-shirt.

Kristen Stewart with former girlfriend wearing Vans Checkerboard Authentic sneakers. REX Shutterstock/brand

