Kourtney Kardashian Nails the Monochrome Trend In Sold-Out Booties

Kourtney Kardashian steps out in Los Angeles on Aug. 29. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian went for an all-black ensemble for a day out with her little ones.

While toting Mason and Penelope to art class and to Toys “R” Us on Tuesday, the mom of three opted for a subtly gothic vibe in an Opening Ceremony “Daisy” cropped hoodie and matching track pants. Carrying a Prada backpack, the eldest Kardashian sister, 38, completed the look with sold-out high-heeled cutout suede lace-up booties from Alaïa.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Opening Ceremony out in L.A. on Aug. 29. Splash

Meanwhile, Penelope looked adorable in a taupe slip dress and fluffy slides for hitting the toy store with mom.

Kourtney Kardashian takes Penelope and Mason to Toys “R” Us in Woodland Hills. Splash

Later in the day, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to share a sultry shot, writing, “tip of the day: don’t forget to stretch 😝” Noted.

tip of the day: don't forget to stretch 😝 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

