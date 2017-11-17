Kirsten Dunst & Naomi Watts Stun in Sheer Romantic Looks at Guggenheim Gala

Kirsten Dunst poses at the Guggenheim International Gala Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst and Naomi Watts stepped out in sheer dresses at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York yesterday.

Dunst sported a see-through Dior dress with ruffle detailing and a collared neckline, which she paired with dotted pumps for a stylish look. The actress finished off her look with diamond earrings and a sleek updo.

Kirsten Dunst steps out an ankle-skimming Dior dress at the Guggenheim International Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Watts’ dress featured fantastical embroidered designs on the breast and sheer bell-cap sleeves. She finished off her look with pointy-toed black pumps.

Naomi Watts wears a black Dior dress with sheer detailing and pointy pumps. Rex Shutterstock

While both Watts and Dunst opted for all-black semisheer ensembles, Kate Mara stepped out in a yellow floor-length dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with metallic sandals.

Kate Mara wears a yellow floor-length dress with gold sandals at the Guggenheim International Gala Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

