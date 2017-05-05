Kim Kardashian West Worked Out in Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

Kim Kardashian West stepped out for dinner in Hollywood on May 3. Splash

If there’s one thing that’s true in this world, it’s that Kim Kardashian West supports her husband, Kanye West, whenever she can. Most recently, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and social media queen took to Snapchat to share a picture of her working out in a pair of Kanye West’s sneaker designs.

The 36-year-old snapped a shot of her black Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, which she paired with simple black leggings for a gym sesh.

When the reality star wasn’t hitting the mat, she was working on her cardio with uphill runs.

And not surprisingly, this isn’t the only time in the past week that the mom of two has donned Yeezy footwear. On Monday at the Met Gala in New York, Kim stepped out in Yeezy heels, along with her Vivienne Westwood dress.

Kim Kardashian West wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy heels at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

In more Yeezy news, the power couple’s clothing line for kids is out today.

