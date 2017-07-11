Kim Kardashian West Wore Clear Yeezy Mules With This Revealing Look

Kim Kardashian steps out in NYC on July 10. Splash

Kim Kardashian West left little to the imagination on Monday.

After spending the afternoon with her daughter, North, Kardashian West stepped out for dinner wearing a very revealing look. She paired her oversized black blazer with velvet cropped leggings and a skimpy sheer bra top. She topped off the look with the same clear Yeezy mules she wore earlier in the day.

It turns out Kardashian West was able to pack a lot of trends into one outfit: a sheer bra top, clear shoes (she’s been a leader of this trend) and velvet.

Kim Kardashian West stepped out in a black blazer, sheer bra, velvet cropped pants and Yeezy clear mules. Splash

A closer look at Kardashian West’s Yeezy mules. Splash

Kim Kardashian West headed to dinner in NYC wearing clear Yeezy mules with her revealing outfit. Splash

While she didn’t reveal much about her look on her social media, she did share a lot about the upcoming release of more items from Kids Supply, her clothing line with husband Kanye West. North sported new customizable white Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on Monday that are part of the collection. Clearly, Kardashian West is instilling in her daughter her love of mules and slides — North traded her Yeezys for her favorite black faux-fur Akid slides for a visit to Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York.

Kardashian West has been wearing these mules a lot in the past few days, which could mean that they will release soon. A similar closed-toe pair was released as part of Yeezy Season 4.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Braless Trend in Very Short Dress & These Comfy Shoes

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Looks Adorable Wobbling in Adult Heels for Mermaid Party

9 Shoes to Shop From Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope’s Shoe Closet