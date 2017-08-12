Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit Jacket While Rocking the Clear Shoe Trend

Kim Kardashian stepped out today looking like she pulled on Kanye’s suit jacket over workout wear and then slipped into a pair of clear mules.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted out in Bel Air visiting a friend’s house sporting a navy oversized suit jacket with a bandeau top and blue cropped high-waisted leggings. To complete the look, the mom of two wore clear heels and minimal gold jewelry.
This isn’t the first time Kim has stepped out in an avant garde ensemble. The week prior, after returning home from a trip to New York, the social media maven was photographed wearing a similar get-up while picking up takeout from Stanley’s in Los Angeles.
