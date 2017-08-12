Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit Jacket While Rocking the Clear Shoe Trend

Kim Kardashian steps out in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian stepped out today looking like she pulled on Kanye’s suit jacket over workout wear and then slipped into a pair of clear mules.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted out in Bel Air visiting a friend’s house sporting a navy oversized suit jacket with a bandeau top and blue cropped high-waisted leggings. To complete the look, the mom of two wore clear heels and minimal gold jewelry.

Kim out in Bel Air yesterday (August 11) #KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

This isn’t the first time Kim has stepped out in an avant garde ensemble. The week prior, after returning home from a trip to New York, the social media maven was photographed wearing a similar get-up while picking up takeout from Stanley’s in Los Angeles.

Kim arriving at Stanley's restaurant in LA yesterday (August 03) #KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Want more?

Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Look Got a Major Upgrade With These Luxe Yeezy Croc Booties

Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Look Got a Major Upgrade With These Luxe Yeezy Croc Booties

Kim Kardashian West Does the Braless Trend in Sparkly Sandals While Out With Kendall Jenner in NYC