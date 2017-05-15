Kim Kardashian West’s Boots Are Also Her Pants — And She Showed Them Off on Snapchat

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West (left) and Khloe Kardashian at NBCUniversal Upfront 2017. REX Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Khloe Kardashian jetted to New York on Sunday night after celebrating Mother’s Day with their family in Los Angeles.

The sisters were here for NBCUniversal Upfront 2017, which shared insights into NBCUniversal’s upcoming plans for all of its networks and shows. Stars including Mandy Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Metz, Kristen Bell and Nicole Richie were also there. The two certainly did not disappoint when it came to fashion. Khloe wore a sleek black top and pants with Yeezy clear sandals, of course designed by Kim’s husband, Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian wearing Yeezy sandals. Splash

But Kim took things to the next level, wearing a plunging top by Chalayan with Balenciaga’s sock-boots. But these were not the sock-boots we saw Kylie Jenner wear or the ones worn by Lily Aldridge and Salma Hayek at the Met Gala. This version of the boot actually serves as pants too.

Kim Kardashian West wearing Balenciaga’s boot-pants with sister Khloe Kardashian in NYC. Splash

The boot-pant hybrid appeared on Balenciaga’s spring ’17 runway, along with a regular thigh-high version worn by Jenner, Aldridge and Hayek.

Balenciaga spring ’17 boot-pant hybrid on the runway. REX Shutterstock

Kardashian West gave fans a closer look at the boots on her Snapchat.

While the look may seem like something only a Kardashian could pull off, one thing’s for sure: A boot-pant hybrid does make getting dressed in the morning a bit easier.

Kim Kardashian West in a Chalayan top and Balenciaga boot-pants. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore and Jessica Biel at NBCUniversal Upfront 2017.

