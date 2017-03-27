Kim Kardashian West Rocks Favorite Nude Coat With Yeezy Jewelry And Python Boots

By / 4 hours ago
kim kardashian west nude off-white coat
Kim Kardashian West wears a nude Off-White coat and Yeezy jewelry on Snapchat.
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

It was a warm day in Los Angeles, but Kim Kardashian West had a fashion statement to make.

The E! reality star stomped out in a warm-looking nude ensemble on Saturday, teaming an off-the-shoulder ribbed dress with a new fluffy Off-White coat. She completed the look with Yeezy Season 4 jewelry and python boots.

Flawless style ✨

A post shared by So rude (@kimexklusive) on

kim kardashian west nude off-white coat snapchat jewelryKim Kardashian West shows off a nude Off-White coat on Snapchat. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

“Fave new coat,” she captioned a picture of Virgil Abloh’s furry nude coat on Snapchat. In several other videos and images shared on her account, the social media queen gave her fans a closer look at her gold Yeezy accessories.

Kim has been taking a more modest approach to displaying jewelry after she was involved in an armed robbery in Paris in October; thieves made off with jewels valued at $5 million.

The jewelry appeared in her husband Kanye West’s Season 4 presentation last year in September.

kim karadshian west python boots snakeskin yeezyDetail of Kim Kardashian West’s Yeezy python boots. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.
kim kardashian west yeezy jewelry snapchatKim Kardashian West wears a nude ribbed dress and Yeezy Season 4 jewelry. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

Meanwhile, Kim recently shared on Snapchat her forthcoming collaboration, Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneakers. The kicks nod the sportswear brand’s classic ‘80s Powerphase OG trainers silhouette, featuring a perforated toebox and a “Calabasas” logo emblazoned on the side.

