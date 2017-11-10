Khloe Kardashian Reveals Two New Looks on Instagram That Have Fans Reacting

View Slideshow Khloe Kardashian shows off her beauty makeover and pooch. Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian recently pulled off the monochromatic trend in an Instagram post she shared with her nearly 70 million followers today.

The reality star posed in head-to-toe burgundy, wearing a velour sweat suit from Good American, her fashion line for “curvier” shapes. She coordinated with peep-toe sock booties.

You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:08am PST

“These are SO comfy for the holidays,” said Kardashian in her caption promoting the new velour pieces.

However, some decided to turn their attention to her face as opposed to the clothes. An onslaught of comments were targeted toward the 33-year-old after she showcased another look on the social media platform.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Fans and onlookers alike reacted strongly to her beauty makeover, which included Kardashian wearing a heavily contoured makeup around her nose and cheeks. The photo receive 1 million likes and more than 7,000 comments. “Is that you,” questioned one person of her social media observers. On the other hand, some fans have praised the star’s look. “That contour n highlight is on point,” said one fan.

