Khloe Kardashian Just Brought Back These Balmain Sandals From 2014

By / 4 hours ago
khloe kardashian style
Khloe Kardashian
Splash

When it comes to fashion, what goes around comes around.

Khloe Kardashian proved that on Tuesday when she stepped out for lunch with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe seems to have held on to a pair of Balmain braided-rope sandals that she wore several times in 2014. The shoes were popular among celebrities that year, including Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams and Shailene Woodley.

Related
Customizable Kids' Yeezy Sneakers Are Restocking Today, but They Won't Last Long

While clear and barely-there sandals are the hotter shoe trend these days, especially among the Kardashian family, the shoes do serve to elevate Khloe’s outfit and add a bit of embellishment to her simple black fitted dress.

@khloekardashian in La #khloekardashian

A post shared by Kardashians Brasil 👑 (@kuwtkpics) on

khloe kardashian style 2014 balmain sandals Khloe Kardashian wearing Balmain braided sandals in 2014. REX Shutterstock

Kardashian West, meanwhile, went with a pair of clear Yeezy sandals she’s been wearing a lot lately. She paired her gray sweatpants with a white cropped T-shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian went with her trusty Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.

#kourtneykardashian #beingbad #jeans #denim #thekardashians #baddie

A post shared by Shanell Luster (@shanell94) on

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian’s Manolo Blahnik x Vetements Boots Took Her Summer Outfit to the Next Level

Kim Kardashian West Goes for Barely-There Look at Balmain Party

Kim Kardashian West Is Obsessed With These Outfits She Just Wore