Kendall and Kylie Jenner Show Lots of Leg At NBC’s Golden Globes After-Party

View Slideshow Kylie (left) and Kendall Jenner. REX Shutterstock

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed off bared their legs in their high-slit dresses on Sunday night when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars attended NBC Universal’s Golden Globes after-party.

The duo looked similar is pulled-back hair but went in opposite directions with their style choices.

Kylie (left) and Kendall Jenner REX Shutterstock

Kendall opted for Christian Louboutin snakeskin pumps that matched her orange strapless Paule Ka dress. Kylie went more casual on the shoe side, choosing Jimmy Choo’s popular Lucy heel in nude suede. When it came to her dress, though, Kylie wore a shimmery metallic Labourjoisie gown.

Kendall Jenner in a Paule Ka dress with coordinating pumps and Kylie Jenner in a Labourjoisie gown. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s shoes. REX Shutterstock

Other partygoers included Tom Ford, Ruth Negga, Vanessa Hudgens and Mandy Moore.

To see more guests at the Golden Globes after-parties, click through the gallery below.

