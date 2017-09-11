Kendall Jenner Reveals Lingerie In Completely See-Through Dress With Sold-Out Strappy Heels

Kendall Jenner spotted at Harper's Bazaar party in New York City. Splash News

Kendall Jenner is dominating this year’s New York Fashion Week. The 21-year-old supermodel accepted the Fashion Icon of the Decade award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards last Friday, and the next night, the star attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party at the legendary Plaza Hotel in New York City.

She kicked things off by wearing Giambattista Valli couture to receive her award and followed up with one of her most unforgettable looks yet. All eyes were on Jenner as she walked onto the hotel’s red steps wearing a $3,000 Dolce & Gabbana completely see-through ruched black dress with crystal embellishments along the bodice. With the peekaboo bra trend becoming extremely popular, perhaps the model is leading the way to push the look all the way tastefully.

To step up her outfit, Jenner topped things off with a pair of sold-out gunmetal Jimmy Choo open-toed sandals. Originally retailing for $375, the elegant 4-inch wrap go perfectly with any LBD. Here’s hoping they come back in stock for those holiday parties that will be here soon enough.

Jimmy Choo Memento Tizzy textured-leather sandals, $375; net-a-porter.com

