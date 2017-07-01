Kendall Jenner Stomps Through LAX in Cannabis Socks & Yeezy Python Boots

A mint-colored shirt and matching hoodie weren’t the only splashes of green Kendall Jenner rocked on Friday while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport.
When the supermodel went through a TSA checkpoint, she kicked off her Yeezy snakeskin booties and revealed a pair of novelty socks emblazoned with cannabis leaves.
Jenner turned the terminal into her own catwalk when she strutted through LAX in the sleek footwear by her brother-in-law, Kanye West.
The calf-high python leather boots feature a pointed-toe profile and 3.5-inch block heel. A pair from Yeezy’s season 4 collection is currently available on eBay for $1,869.99.
She complemented the chic stompers with a comfy outfit that included a Yeezy hoodie and a cropped top that flashed her runway-ready body, and black Adidas track pants ($42.50).
The entrepreneur is fond of supporting West’s Yeezy line, as well as her own Kendall + Kylie collection of footwear with her sister Kylie Jenner.
The eponymous line includes fashion sneakers, sandal heels, boots and slides, among other styles. In a campaign for the brand, Jenner teams an oversized hoodie with slip-on Shiloh white leather slides that feature chainlink detail. The shoes are available for $125 online.