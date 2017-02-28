Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid’s Off-Duty Model Style

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner Splash.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are already in Paris for yet another week of fashion shows. All three were among the models walking in runway presentations last week in Milan for Moschino, Versace and Fendi, and this week should be no different.

Off the catwalk, style is still top of mind for these influencers.

For Jenner, the model and designer is a fan of sneakers for her off-duty shoe style. So far, she’s been spotted in Fila and Adidas by Raf Simmons kicks while in Paris. Her Fila shoes still have a fashion flair as they are part of the Fila x Gosha Rubchinskiy spring ’17 collection.

Kendall Jenner spotted in Fila sneakers while out and about in Paris. Splash.

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, has been seen in heels and boots while in Paris and Milan. The model favored Tony Bianco’s Diddy ankle boots on multiple occasions — most memorably paired with her red Versace ensemble during Milan Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid wearing Tony Bianco Diddy ankle boots and a red Versace ensemble during Milan Fashion Week. Splash.

For Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, she has been keeping her off-duty style simple with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Bella Hadid spotted in Paris wearing black leather boots. Splash.

