Kendall Jenner Really Embraced Floral With Her Latest Look

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress with white booties at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner was no shrinking bloom today when she arrived at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J.

The supermodel flattered her runway-ready body in an off-the-shoulder mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Ortensia collection that was covered in hydrangea petal prints and luxe crystal and pearl embellishments. She accessorized the look with the same theme in patterns that matched her scarf and handbag.

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s boots at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. REX Shutterstock

When it came to her footwear, Jenner made a wise choice with minimalist white leather ankle boot heels.

At the event, Jenner posed alongside actresses Kata Mara, who had on a lace white dress with silver sling-back open-toe pumps, and Priyanka Chopra, who had on a black and white dress with black sandals.

Other guests included Nicole Kidman, Rebecca Minkoff, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Keri Russell and Neil Patrick Harris.

L-R: Priyanka Chopra, Keri Russell and Nicole Kidman. REX Shutterstock

Last night Jenner enjoyed some retail therapy while in New York City and revived a former trend. She stepped out with a Chanel fanny pack teamed with a white top and matching trousers, and green slip-on shoes.

The shopping trip came after taking her Italian greyhound rescue dog, Mew, on an outing in the Big Apple.

Kendall Jenner wears slip-ons and a Chanel fanny pack during a shopping outing. REX Shutterstock

