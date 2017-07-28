Kendall Jenner Is Loving These Simple Sandals Right Now

Kendall Jenner in New York on July 27. Splash

Kendall Jenner’s latest style statement is simple, but it works.

The supermodel has been wearing Alexander Wang’s Antoni sandal this week, and while it’s not a bold look, it has fit in effortlessly with her outfits. She first wore the shoes with a long-sleeve shirt and Levi’s jeans, and then with a miniskirt and a Balenciaga oversized sweatshirt.

The shoes have a lower heel than another popular ankle-strap sandal — the Stuart Weitzman Nudist — making them an easy choice for busy days in the city.

Jenner stepped out wearing Levi’s jeans and an Alexander Wang sandals. Splash

Kendall Jenner wearing a Balenciaga sweatshirt and Alexander Wang sandals. Splash

Shop her look below.

Alexander Wang sandals, $475; saksfifthavenue.com

Want more?

How Kendall Jenner & Supermodels Made Very Tiny Denim Shorts With Booties the Big Summer Trend

Kendall Jenner Topped Off Her Leggy Red Carpet Look With Classic Jimmy Choos

Bella & Gigi Hadid Are Twinning in On-Trend White Sneakers

Cara Delevingne Kicks Up Her Designer Boots at ‘Valerian’ Event — and Brought Along Her Dog