These Designer Boots Made Kelly Rowland Feel ‘Grown-Up’ & ‘Sexy’ in Destiny’s Child — Get the Bargain Version

Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles, 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Along with her Destiny’s Child pals Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland grew quickly to fame at a young age. Rowland was just 18 when the trio made it into the mainstream music scene and earned enough to purchase her first high-end item.

Rowland chose a pair of thigh-high Dolce & Gabbana boots made of denim, feeling that such a boot could combat her young age and make her feel more comfortable in the spotlight.

“I was 18 or 19, and they made me feel a little more grown-up, a little more sexy. I wore them everywhere: during performances, on tour, on days off,” Rowland told Elle.

Now in her mid-30s, Rowland doesn’t need to depend on a mature shoe style. Instead, the singer confidently showcases an array of styles, all just as fashionable as her original Dolce & Gabbana boot.

Unfortunately, Dolce & Gabbana no longer carries that early-2000s denim boot. So anyone wanting to take a page from Rowland’s book and elevate their look with a similar style can turn to Steve Madden’s thigh-high denim Tonic boot or a black suede thigh-high style from Dolce & Gabbana.

Steve Madden Tonic denim boot, $130; Stevemadden.com

Dolce & Gabbana knee-length boot, $798; Farfetch.com

Want more?

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Matching D&G Dresses With Sparkling Shoes at Museum of Ice Cream

Celebs Take Beautycon In Los Angeles — Zendaya, Kelly Rowland and More

Melania Trump Wears On-Sale Dolce & Gabbana Dress