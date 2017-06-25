Kate Upton Flattered Her Figure With This Very Simple Heel & Hemline Style

View Slideshow Kate Upton wears a blue Roland Mouret dress with nude Saint Laurent pumps at Svedka's new Blue Raspberry launch.

Even at 5-foot 10-inches tall, wearing a long bodycon dress is no easy task — but Kate Upton knew exactly how to work the look to maximum effect.

For her night out celebrating Svedka’s new Blue Raspberry flavor on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the supermodel arrived in bombshell style wearing a bold blue Roland Mouret dress that cut right above the knee. She wisely coordinated the look with nude footwear that flattered her figure and created the illusion of an extra boost in height.

Kate Upton wears a blue Roland Mouret dress with nude Saint Laurent pumps at Svedka’s new Blue Raspberry launch. Courtesy of Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com

Upton’s Saint Laurent patent leather shoes featured a pointed-toe profile in a color that seamlessly blended with her own skin tone, creating a leg-lengthening look that complemented the skirt’s hemline.

The shoes had a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel and resembled the luxury label’s Anja pumps, which are available for $595 on Farfetch.com.

Detail of Kate Upton’s nude Saint Laurent pumps. Courtesy of Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl posed for photos with the soiree’s guests, including Rumer Willis, who served as the DJ, wearing a hot pink Styland blazer over a Zac Posen top, a Naked Wardrobe skirt and black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, who posed for pictures in a plunging pink dress with gold pumps, took to the stage and entertained guests with a set of her hits.

Rumer Willis, left, dressed in a pink Styland blazer, Zac Posen top, Naked Wardrobe skirt and black Christian Louboutin pumps, and Kate Upton, wearing a blue Roland Mouret dress with nude Saint Laurent pumps at Svedka’s new Blue Raspberry launch. Courtesy of Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com

