Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana’s Favorite ‘Lover’s Knot’ Diamond Tiara for the Queen’s Winter Party

Kate Middleton wears a tiara while arriving at the Buckingham Palace 2017 Diplomatic Dinner. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton gave a subtle nod to Princess Diana of Wales at Queen Elizabeth II’s winter party last night in London when she wore one of her favorite sparkling headpieces.

While her full ensemble for the evening wasn’t photographed, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted pairing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara with a beaded white dress, diamond necklace and drop pearl earrings as she and Prince William arrived at the 2017 Diplomatic Dinner reception held at Buckingham Palace.

#KateMiddleton wore #PrincessDiana’s favorite tiara for a reception at #BuckinghamPalace. ❤️ A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Middleton worn the tiara to the last two annual diplomatic receptions, as well as a July banquet with the Spanish royal family. It was gifted to her late mother-in-law by the queen as a wedding gift in 1981.

Kate attended the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham #katemiddleton #dukeandduchessofcambridge #weadmirekatemiddleton A post shared by The Duchess Of Cambridge (@lovelykatemiddleton) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

The piece, which the beloved princess can be seen wearing during previous royal tours, features 19 diamond arches from which hang 19 baroque pearl pendants.

Princess Diana during a royal tour of New Zealand in 1983. Rex Shutterstock

Over a century old, People reports that the tiara was commissioned by Queen Mary in the early 1900s before it was given to Queen Elizabeth II.