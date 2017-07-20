These are Definitely Kate Middleton’s Favorite New Designer Sandals

View Slideshow Kate Middleton at the Clarchens Ballhaus in Berlin on July 20. REX Shutterstock

For the second night in a row, Kate Middleton’s evening fashion look was on point.

After wearing a red off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress on Wednesday night, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a printed dress by Markus Lupfer on Thursday evening, paired with her new go-to designer sandals: Prada’s scalloped style. She wore the same nude-colored pair with her McQueen dress, too.

The $820 sandals are certainly a departure for the duchess, who usually wears slightly more practical heel heights and usually sticks to styles that don’t have much embellishment or detail. But it’s exciting to see her taking more risks when it comes to fashion and footwear. Clearly, the Prada heels are a newfound favorite, as she also recently wore the same pair in a deep plum hue for an appearance at London’s Natural History Museum.

Kate Middleton donned a Markus Lupfer dress and Prada scalloped nude sandals. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Middleton’s Prada sandals. REX Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at Clarchens Ballhaus, one of the last remaining ballrooms in Berlin, to meet people from the worlds of culture, art and more. Earlier in the day, the royal couple visited the German Cancer Research Institute, made candy and pretzels at a traditional German market and participated in a boat race. After wearing Monsoon espadrille wedges with a yellow Jenny Packham dress, Middleton changed into jeans and her favorite Superga white sneakers for the boat race.

Friday marks the final day of the royals’ trip to Poland and Germany.

