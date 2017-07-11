Jessica Alba and Her Daughter Twin in White Adidas Sneakers

Jessica Alba and daughter Honor at Los Angeles International Airport on July 10. Splash

Jessica Alba and her 9-year-old daughter, Honor, are winning at mommy-and-me style.

The two arrived for a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport on Monday wearing coordinating looks. Alba wore white Adidas Stan Smith platform sneakers with dark blue accents, while Honor wore classic Stan Smiths in white with red accents.

Honor went all the way with her look in a red Adidas logo T-shirt and red track pants. Alba wore loose-fitting black pants, a black T-shirt, denim jacket and a black baseball cap.

Jessica Alba and daughter Honor arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on July 10 wearing Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Splash

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s platform Adidas Stan Smith sneakers (R) and daughter Honor’s Stan Smiths. Splash

If you’re feeling a little bit of Stan Smith fatigue, Alba’s are a fresh spin on the classic style that give you a bit of bonus height. Plus, these are cheaper than the $225 white Vince sneakers Alba often wears.

Adidas Stan Smith Bold sneaker, $110; farfetch.com

Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, $60; bloomindales.com

