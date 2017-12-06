J-Lo Flaunts Legs With Dangerously High Slit & Heels in Sensual New Guess Campaign

Joining the ranks of supermodels like Adriana Lima and Claudia Schiffer, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to become a Guess girl.
The mom of twins Emme and Max shared a new images yesterday from her Guess campaign where she’s sitting atop a piano wearing a colorful dress featuring a dangerously high slit with metallic platform sandals and a choker.
Taking to social media last week, the 48-year-old “Shades of Blue” actress revealed the news via a series of snapshots from the campaign in which she’s sporting a knotted button down shirt with checkered short shorts and sky-high white pointed pumps.
This comes after the Bronx-born entertainer rocked a Guess cropped logo T-shirt in her recently released “Amor, Amor, Amor” music video.
Following Schiffer, who modeled for the brand in 2012 at 41, J-Lo is the oldest face of Guess so far.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Showed So Much Skin in the Chicest Way for Dubai Getaway
Jennifer Lopez Debuted a New Hairstyle With a Skintight Dress and the Perfect Pumps
Here’s What Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian and More Celebs Did This Thanksgiving