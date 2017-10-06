J-Lo Flashes Abs in Crop Top & Blinding-Neon Sneakers to the Gym With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share a cute photo on Instagram. Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all about working out as a couple. One of the best parts about getting a glimpse of their fitness routines is seeing what they decide to wear when they hit the gym. On Thursday, the duo was spotted in Los Angeles rocking coordinating black-and-white athletic wear.

Well, almost. The only thing that prevented them from completely matching were J-Lo’s shoes. She paired her black and white sweatsuit with neon sneakers that were so blindingly bright. It complements the bold orange kicks Lopez wore last time she documented a workout session with her beau. They may have disrupted their couple’s style moment, but every outfit needs a pop of color and we couldn’t be more here for Lopez’s winning look. We already can’t wait for their next workout.

