Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Get Silly on Governors Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone put their fun-loving friendship on full display at last night’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actresses hit the red carpet together, where they proceeded to goof off in front of the cameras.

Lawrence, 27 showed off a toned midriff in a bejeweled two-piece Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone fool around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards. Rex Shutterstock

As for Stone, the “La La Land” star, 29, stepped out in a white belted Louis Vuitton frock paired with silver sandals.Vuitton tapped Stone last month as its new ambassador.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone share a laugh on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Oscar-winning actresses Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

The fashionable duo was joined by many other big names at the event. Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Margot Robbie, Angelina Jolie and many other stars were in the house.

Click through our gallery for more winning style from this year’s event.

Want more?

Emma Stone Looks Ethereal In Ladylike Louis Vuitton Gown, Named Brand Ambassador

You Can See Through Jennifer Lawrence’s Sheer Dior Dress in Flattering Places

Jennifer Lawrence Dresses Like Cinderella for ‘Mother!’ Premiere — No Glass Slipper Needed