Ivanka Trump Popped With These Sneakers for a Big Makeover Ahead of New White House Job

Ivanka Trump, left, poses with hairstylist Rita Zito. Courtesy of Rita Zito.

Ivanka Trump stepped out in sleek style on Friday with a new makeover ahead of starting her formal White House role — and the occasion called for sneakers that put a pep in her step.

The shoe designer debuted a much blonder ‘do on Instagram after a session with her hairstylist in New York City in a head-to-toe casual-chic look.

Ivanka getting her haircut before baby Z comes out to play 😜 A post shared by Rita Zito (@rvpalumbo_) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

“Ivanka getting her haircut before baby Z comes out to play,” her hairstylist Rita Zito captioned a photo.

The entrepreneur rocked a blue striped sleeve sweater, flared trousers and a pair of Marc Jacobs “Astor Lightning Bolt” fashion sneakers.

Marc Jacobs’ “Astor” lightning bolt sneakers. Courtesy of eBay.

The yellow and taupe kicks incorporate nylon, suede and PVC, and a lightening bolt graphic on the side. They’re currently available for $471.80 on eBay.com.

After adding a splash of lighter blond hair color and highlights at Oscar Blandi Salon, Ivanka made her way back home to celebrate her son Theodore’s first birthday.

“Theodore caught contemplating if he’ll be able to eat his body weight in birthday cake. (Postscript: he came insanely close),” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Her son with Jared Kushner turned 1 years old and enjoyed an automobile-themed party.

Ivanka, 35, and Kushner, 36, are also parents to Arabella, 5, and Joseph, 3. Kushner serves as the senior adviser to her father.

The businesswoman returned to her Manhattan residence for the weekend after relocating Washington, D.C., since going on hiatus from Brand Ivanka to pursue political causes alongside her father, President Donald Trump.

In an ABC “20/20” interview last year, the businesswoman announced she was stepping away from her shoe empire and called it an “emotional” decision.

Theodore caught contemplating if he'll be able to eat his body weight in birthday cake. (Postscript: he came insanely close 🎂🍼🎈🎂 #babymath #1stbirthday #cousindate A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

“My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career,” she said.

Ivanka said in November that she doesn’t plan on participating in politics in an “administrative” capacity; instead, she said she wishes to serve as a political advocate and has stated that women’s rights are among her interests. Brand Ivanka Trump followed up with a statement clarifying the division between her business and personal pursuits.

But Ivanka has changed course. On Wednesday she announced that she has accept a formal White House job as special assistant to her father, President Trump. The position will be without pay but will be subjected to federal ethics rules.

So far, Ivanka has participated in talks with tech titans on innovation and job growth, and has held court with other political figures alongside President Trump, including leading a commission between German and American business executives during a summit with President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In action with the talented and hardworking Ivanka Trump … making me feel proud to be an expecting mom … Thank you 😊 @ivankatrump A post shared by Rita Zito (@rvpalumbo_) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” Ivanka said in a statement released by the White House. “Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”

The White House released a financial disclosure on Ivanka and Kushner on Friday, which revealed they could have a net worth of at least $240 million with holdings possibly exceeding $740 million, USA Today reported.

The financial documents revealed that the couple “has vast real estate holdings, including Ivanka’s share of the Trump Hotel blocks from the White House where they are both top advisers to the new president,” USA Today noted.

On Wednesday, Ivanka enjoyed a workout and took a quick trip to the Trump Hotel, where she was seen carrying a coffee cup with the hotel’s branding while wearing a pair of sneakers by Mizuno.