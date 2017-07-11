Heidi Klum Does Monochrome Trend Twice in One Day With Platform Heels

Heidi Klum twins herself in monochromatic looks while in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

Super model Heidi Klum was the latest celebrity to give monochrome outfitting a try while out and about in New York City. The “America’s Got Talent” host actually had a dual monochrome day, “twinning” herself by stepping out in two outfits befitting of the one-color story.

For Klum’s first look, the former “Project Runway” host went with nude tones. Side-by-side with her and ex-husband Seal’s son, Henry, the model donned a beige camisole and cream slit skirt. A sand colored sweater was wrapped around her waist cool girl style while a brown and black printed clutch hung on her wrist. Gold accessories — a long chain necklace, a sleek bracelet, gold-rimmed aviators — topped off the look while tan platform sandals with a bow held up the bottom.

Heidi Klum began the day in a nude colored monochromatic look. REX/Shutterstock

Later in the day, Klum reemerged from her hotel in a second monochromatic outfit: a leg-baring all black ensemble. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel traded in her cream skirt for black cuffed shorts that she tucked her camisole into and then belted. She kept a cardigan in tow, though she still added a chic touch by hanging one sleeve off of her shoulder. Klum even switched up her accessories and brought out a black leather bag and all-black aviators for her second look — the touch of gold jewelry remained, however. Finally, Klum completed her outfit with black peep-toe heels, maintaining the sky-high platform silhouette from her first outfit of the day.

Heidi Klum switched it up to an all-black monochromatic look. REX/Shutterstock

