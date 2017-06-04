Halle Berry Sparkled in Head-to-Toe Silver Down to Her Pedi & More Celeb Style at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

L-R: Halle Berry, Zendaya and Elizabeth Berkley at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Glam looks were abounding on Saturday at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles.

The star-studded soiree included a sparkling style statement by Halle Berry, who arrived dressed in all silver — with the pedi to match.

Halle Berry wears head-to-toe silver at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

The “Catwoman” star had on an embellished jacket over a dress that incorporated sequins and mesh detail. She completed the look with sandals that featured cascading straps around the ankle, a strap around the toe bed and a 4-inch heel.

Zendaya wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Zendaya has stepped out in her own shoe brand for many red carpet appearances, but on this occasion she opted for Christian Louboutin’s pumps. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress teamed the black heels with a matching long dress that featured pearl detail at the top of the bodice.

Elizabeth Berkley wears a tuxedo with Alexandre Birman ’s red contrast peep-toe ankle bow sandals at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Elizabeth Berkley’s Alexandre Birman sandals. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Berkley played with an androgynous silhouette — a tuxedo — but added a ladylike touch to the look with Alexandre Birman’s red contrast peep-toe ankle bow sandals. The sandals feature wine red and black suede tie-fastening, and a 4-inch heel.

Other guests included Common, Jason Bateman, Molly Simms, Jaime King, Lindsay Price, Curtis Stone, Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart and James Van Der Beek.