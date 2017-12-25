Which Street Style Star Are You?

Bella Hadid, shot exclusively for FN, in the Nike Air Force 1 Hi Just Don by Don "Don C" Crawley, a Fendi gray silk bomber jacket with floral embroidery, Wolford Jamaika string bodysuit, Nike Classic Swoosh sports bra, Jennifer Fisher brass oval hoops and double finger ring, and Nike HBR crew socks. Eric T. White

Today’s most stylist celebrities took their best looks to the streets this year. Whether it were models off-duty or the royals on duty, we’ve witnessed some of the most memorable looks that actually happened off the runway and off the red carpet.

Budding star Hailey Baldwin took home FN’s Style Influencer of the Year award for her bold street-style aesthetic. The young model, often spotted in unassuming ensembles, always seemed to find a way to elevate each look with confidence and comfort.

Hailey Baldwin wearing platform booties with a hoodie and duster coat. Splash

Baldwin joins Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who also donned unique looks when they weren’t strutting the catwalk this year. They all have their own sense of style, but the one commonality is definitely wearing sneakers.

On the flip-side, celebs who have made a statement in heels this year included Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez.

For Lively, she was busy promoting a new movie, but used the opportunity to her advantage by wearing five different pairs of Christian Louboutins in one day while also changing outfits seven times.

Blake Livey wearing floral Christian Louboutin boots. Rex Shutterstock

As for Lopez, 2017 was filled with constant sightings of herself and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The couple showed off their designer style, with J.Lo often rocking sky-high heels and A-Rod in dapper suits.

Lopez is a vision in red as the couple step out together in New York in September. Rex Shutterstock

And as the year comes to a close, there were many newcomers that made their mark on the fashion front, which surely will continue into 2018. Looking at you Cardi B.

So, which street style star do you think you are most like? Take the quiz below to find out.

