Gwen Stefani’s Son Wants Gucci & High-End Labels for Christmas — And She’s Conflicted About It

Gwen Stefani Rex Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani just revealed what her three sons have on their Christmas lists this year.

In a recent interview with People, the pop star — who partnered with Hallmark this holiday — shared that her eldest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, is hoping for Gucci under the tree.

“The oldest one has just started to get into liking brands and knowing what that is,” Stefani said of her 11-year-old. “I remember that age — like, fifth grade — and for us, it was Polo and Chemin de Fer jeans and designer jeans and IZOD.”

Kingston Rossdale out in Studio City, Calif. Splash

“My oldest wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!’ ” the 48-year-old joked, adding, “I’m going to keep saying Gucci and hopefully Gucci is going to send him something, right?”

“He knows that I get sent stuff. They’re so spoiled! I don’t know what I’m going to do,” the “Just a Girl” singer told the magazine.

Gwen Stefani with her middle son Zuma Rossdale. Splash

Meanwhile, the “Voice” coach said her two youngest boys are asking for items that are little less expensive than the Italian fashion label.

“The younger [kids] are, the easier they are,” admits Stefani, who also shares sons Apollo , 3, and Zuma, 9, with Rossdale.

#thankfulforyou gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

You can catch Stefani’s new special “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.