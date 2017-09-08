Gigi Hadid Rocks ’80s Beach Babe Hair With Peek-a-Boo Bra in Pajama Outfit — And Bejeweled Heels

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid leaving an office building in the Diamond District in Midtown, New York City. Splash News

We all know how much Gigi Hadid loves millennial pink, but she took her obsession with the blush color to a new level when she stepped out in the midst of New York Fashion Week yesterday. Instead of opting for a pale pastel look, the 22-year-old supermodel went bold in a bright all-pink pajama-inspired pant suit that’s been popping up everywhere lately.

With her blond hair styled in messy, ’80s beach babe waves a la Christie Brinkley, the star donned a low-cut wrap top, which followed the peek-a-boo bra trend as her nude intimates were popping out. Hadid continued with matching silk pants in the same pattern but managed to switch things up with her accessories. She held a standout, velvet green clutch in hand and finished off the look with jewel embellished emerald open-toed heels. The Olgana Paris satin sling back shoes made her outfit pop and gave her just the right amount of height with its 3-inch stiletto heel.

With a full fashion week schedule ahead, we can hardly wait to see what she breaks out next.

Click through the gallery to see more celebs rocking the peek-a-boo bra trend.

Gigi Hadid leaving an office building in the Diamond District in Midtown New York. Splash News

Olgana Paris jeweled satin pumps, $750; saksfifthavenue.com

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in White Furry Mules and Jeans Embroidered with Zayn Malik’s Name

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and More Celebrities Wearing the Red Boot Trend for Fall

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities Wearing White Boots

Did Gigi Hadid Just Wear the Next Big Boot Trend?