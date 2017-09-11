Gigi Hadid Towers Over Everyone at NYFW in These Sky-High Platform Sneakers

(L-R):Bella Hadid, sister Gigi and mom Yolanda Foster. Splash

After walking in Prabal Gurung’s statement-making spring ’18 show yesterday, Gigi Hadid changed into sky-high white platform sneakers.

The 22-year-old supermodel — who has hit the catwalk this week for Jeremy Scott, Brandon Maxwell and Tom Ford — posed for pictures with the Singapore-born designer and sister Bella after the collection’s unveiling.

The Victoria’s Secret angel donned a Prada off-the-shoulder top with high-waisted leather pants and sneakers with some serious height.

Gigi Hadid (L) poses backstage with designer Prabal Gurung and sister Bella. Rex Shutterstock

Later, the sisters (both donning sunglasses) met up with mom Yolanda Foster in the front row for some family time at New York Fashion Week.

(L-R):Bella Hadid, sister Gigi and mom Yolanda Foster at New York Fashion Week Splash

Gigi also took to Instagram on Sunday to give a shoutout to designer Jeremy Scott, congratulating him on 20 years in the industry.

