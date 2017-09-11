Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stepped Out in Studs & More Celebs in the Front Row at NYFW

View Slideshow Celebs in the front row at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Would fashion week really be what it is today without celebs in the front row?

While we can’t exactly answer that question, we can show you who’s been attending New York Fashion Week so far.

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted snapping shots from the front row at his mom’s spring ’18 show. For the occasion, the young photographer donned a black and white striped T-shirt, black trousers and black lace-up boots.

Brooklyn Beckham at Victoria Beckham spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott’s show saw a flurry of notable celebs from Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Austin Butler to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Ashley Benson and more.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler at Jeremy Scott spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Lourdes Leon at Jeremy Scott. Rex Shutterstock

The 20-year-old model made a rare public appearance, donning a pale yellow slip dress paired with embellished peep-toe platforms.

Lourdes Leon wearing platforms in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj also made waves at the Monse spring ’18 show in thigh-high black leather booties, a lace-up black leather miniskirt with long blonde locks.

Nicki Minaj wearing over-the-knee boots at Monse. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more celebs that have hit the front row at NYFW so far.

