Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stepped Out in Studs & More Celebs in the Front Row at NYFW

Celebs in the front row at NYFW.
Would fashion week really be what it is today without celebs in the front row?

While we can’t exactly answer that question, we can show you who’s been attending New York Fashion Week so far.

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted snapping shots from the front row at his mom’s spring ’18 show. For the occasion, the young photographer donned a black and white striped T-shirt, black trousers and black lace-up boots.

brooklyn beckham, new york fashion week, victoria beckham spring 2018 Brooklyn Beckham at Victoria Beckham spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott’s show saw a flurry of notable celebs from Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Austin Butler to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Ashley Benson and more.

vanessa hudgens, austin butler, new york fashion week, jeremy scott spring 2018 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler at Jeremy Scott spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock
jeremy scott spring 2018, lourdes leon, madonna, new york fashion week, front row Lourdes Leon at Jeremy Scott. Rex Shutterstock

The 20-year-old model made a rare public appearance, donning a pale yellow slip dress paired with embellished peep-toe platforms.

front row, jeremy scott spring 2018, lourdes leon, madonna Lourdes Leon wearing platforms in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj also made waves at the Monse spring ’18 show in thigh-high black leather booties, a lace-up black leather miniskirt with long blonde locks.

monse spring 2018, nicki minaj, new york fashion week, front row Nicki Minaj wearing over-the-knee boots at Monse. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more celebs that have hit the front row at NYFW so far.

