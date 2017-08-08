Eva Longoria Goes for Comfortable, Clear-Strap Manolos for Ace Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Eva Longoria at Ace Awards in New York City. REX Shutterstock

Eva Longoria looks glam for every occasion. Even at the beach, the actress managed to give chic a whole new meaning. Last night, in honor of the 21st annual Ace Awards held in New York City, she dressed up the little black dress in a completely unexpected way that might actually blow your mind.

She started off her look with a beautiful, formfitting midi LBD made by designer Georges Chakra. Longoria then kept things simple with a pulled back ponytail, light makeup, a white mani-pedi and minimal accessories. Here comes the twist: the star opted for a pair of Manolo Blahnik black sandals with a clear strap across the vamp that practically made her shoes look invisible. At first glance, it seemed as if she was simply tiptoeing across the red carpet.

The see-through shoes were certainly an eye-catching moment of the night and it continues to prove Longoria’s unique sense of style. What makes the heels even better is how easy they are to walk in. “I’m into the lower heel,” Longoria told Footwear News at the awards ceremony. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older, but this 3.5-inch is really so comfortable. I last the night in it.”

As the seasons change, we’ll be keeping an eye out to see what else she’ll do to switch things up in her wardrobe. She mentioned to us that she just cleaned out her closet, so expect different styles from her. “Right now I’m into single-sole shoes,” she said. “I had a s**tload of platforms and I was like, ‘When did I have this many platforms? Jeez.’ But remember that was the big thing when YSL came out with the pump and then it was Brian Atwood.”

Eva Longoria at Ace Awards in New York City. REX/Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik Estro sandals, $745; barneys.com

Click through the gallery to view more red carpet looks at the Ace Awards.

Want more?

Eva Longoria Jokes About Her Height Even When She’s Wearing Heels

Celebrity Style: Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria Take Beach Chic to New Heights in Cannes

L’Oreal’s Women of Worth: Red Carpet Shoe Style

11 On-Trend Metallic Shoes You Definitely Need This Summer