The Vegan Shoe Brand Emma Watson Is Really Into Right Now

Emma Watson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 2. REX Shutterstock

During the press tour for her highly-anticipated film “Beauty and the Beast,” actress Emma Watson took the time to do some good by shedding light on designers and brands that are eco-friendly.

Watson proved that even when you need a suitcase full of clothing, nearly your entire wardrobe can consist of brands that are doing their part to respect the environment. One such brand is Good Guys, a vegan shoe brand that does not use any animal products in its designs.

The actress has been partial to the brand’s “Samo” sneaker in white and the “Norider” boot in black.

Emma Watson wearing Good Guys white vegan leather “Samo” sneakers. Courtesy Photo

These sneakers are just as wearable as any classic white sneaker. Watson has paired them with a black jumpsuit, black pants and more. The Good Guys label was started by Marion Hanania in 2010 and has since won several awards including PETA’s Best Stylish Casual Shoes award. The shoes are designed in Paris and manufactured in Portugal.

In addition to Good Guys, Watson is also a fan of Allbirds and Veja, both of which offer vegan footwear. During her tour, Watson also used the hashtag #30wears on some of her photos. Watson was aiming to get 30 wears out of the Burberry handmade silk pumps she wore several times on the tour.

Want more?

Shop Emma Watson’s Shoe Style

Emma Watson Rocks Burberry Pumps at ‘Beauty and the Beast’ L.A. Premiere

Emma Watson Is All About Eco-Friendly Fashion on Her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Press Tour