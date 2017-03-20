The Vegan Shoe Brand Emma Watson Is Really Into Right Now

During the press tour for her highly-anticipated film “Beauty and the Beast,” actress Emma Watson took the time to do some good by shedding light on designers and brands that are eco-friendly.
Watson proved that even when you need a suitcase full of clothing, nearly your entire wardrobe can consist of brands that are doing their part to respect the environment. One such brand is Good Guys, a vegan shoe brand that does not use any animal products in its designs.
The actress has been partial to the brand’s “Samo” sneaker in white and the “Norider” boot in black.
Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Bespoke beret by @maisonmichel made with organic cotton. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Emma making Gare du Nord look good wearing our Vegan boots the NORIDER ;))) #Repost @rebeccacorbinmurray ・・・ On the way back from Paris several croissants and gallons of grapefruit juice later. @emmawatson in a Faux leather jacket and dress by @stellamccartney. Underneath she's wearing one of our cosy favourites – body by @woronstore, a slow fashion brand that focuses on everyday essentials. Each underwear garment is made from Lenzing Modal® fabric, a fibre made from beech wood sourced from sustainable forestry plantations in Europe. Available from our friends at @revenvert Socks by @boodywear, a brand that produces underwear made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Boots by @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections, which are made in Porto, Portugal, helping preserve the traditional shoe making industry of the region. Earrings by @allbluesofficial Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves #sustainablefashion #emmawatson #beautyandthebeast #labelleetlabete
These sneakers are just as wearable as any classic white sneaker. Watson has paired them with a black jumpsuit, black pants and more. The Good Guys label was started by Marion Hanania in 2010 and has since won several awards including PETA’s Best Stylish Casual Shoes award. The shoes are designed in Paris and manufactured in Portugal.
In addition to Good Guys, Watson is also a fan of Allbirds and Veja, both of which offer vegan footwear. During her tour, Watson also used the hashtag #30wears on some of her photos. Watson was aiming to get 30 wears out of the Burberry handmade silk pumps she wore several times on the tour.
Completed our final day of press in London for @beautyandthebeast, what an incredibly kind reception. Not long now until the film is released into the world! 🌹❤️🇬🇧 Today’s look was a bespoke @31philliplim outfit, made from responsibly-sourced FSC (Forest Stewardship Certified) viscose, and Oeko-Tex 100 certified biodegradable acetate yarn. @pichulikafrica earrings, handcrafted in Cape Town using locally manufactured rope re-purposed from off-cuts or overruns from the yachting and climbing industry. @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk #30wears Fashion info validated by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with @balancemebeauty Restore and Replenish Cream Cleanser, @sukinskincare Hydrating Mist Toner and @paiskincare certified organic Rebalancing Day Cream and Gentle Eye Cream. Lips prepped with Balance Me Lip Quench Balm. Balance Me was founded by two sisters with clarity at the heart of their brand, stating the percentage of natural ingredients on the front of each product. Pai Skincare is certified vegan, is one of the first UK brands to be certified organic by @soilassociationbeauty and is formulated with sensitive skin in mind. Sukin are an Australian brand committed to offsetting their carbon emissions through a clean energy biomass project in India. @iliabeauty Vivid Foundation in a Tularosa and Atacama colour-mix used for the base. @rmsbeauty 'Un Cover-Up was used as a concealer and the Tinted "Un" Powder was used to set in place. Cheeks and lips were tinted with RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in Illusive. @odylique Essential Care Mascara was used on lashes. This is the first mascara to be certified to organic standards by the Soil Association and the brand list the recyclability of their packaging and the country of origin on their website. The whole look was set with Ilia's Finishing Powder. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
