Emily Ratajkowski Wears Denim on Denim — Plus the Perfect Summer Wedges For Under $100

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski out and about in Boston on August 11.
After appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in Boston on Friday wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

The model — who is featured on the cover of Allure magazine this month — looked cool and effortless, baring some midriff in a Re/done denim cropped girlfriend jacket and distressed high-rise jeans. The star of DKNY’s fall ’17 campaign accessorized with a burgundy mini backpack from Adidas and Quay X Kylie Star Struck sunglasses. She completed the look with ankle tie Castañer wedges.

The 26 year-old “Gone Girl” actress’ summery wedges are actually super affordable. Coming in at under $100 — the Spanish label’s ‘Carina’ wedge espadrilles are made with beautiful oatmeal canvas.

Shop Castańer’s ankle-tie wedges below.

Castañer

Castañer Carina canvas wedge espadrilles, $85; net-a-porter.com

