Emily Ratajkowski Embraces French Life In Barely-There Blouse & Red Hot Thigh-High Boots

Emily Ratajkowski is embracing French culture at Paris Fashion Week — in jeans with red items, her outfits have been looking like a chic iteration of the French flag.

Taking a break between shows, Ratajkowski sat outside to enjoyed a leisurely espresso at a cafe in true Parisian fashion. She wore a Maisoncleo Agnes Blouse held together at the front by two slim knots, a simple pair of blue jeans and fiery spice red Aquazzura Brera boots.

With a caption of the French flag emoji, the American model indicates that her French pride look was no accident.

The boots, from fall 2017, were crafted in Italy from sleek patent leather and make a striking statement in their spicy red hue. Their 4-inch pin-thin stiletto adds to its dramatic aesthetic.

Aquazzura Brera leather knee boot, $1,200; Net-a-porter.com

Later on in the day, Ratajkowski switched up her outfit but was sure to keep the French appeal in her look. Again wearing jeans, she paired an off-the-shoulder knit crop top by Orseund Iris over the same lace-up Altuzarra pumps she had worn to Monday’s Dior show.

